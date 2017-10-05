He passed them in traffic. Then he attacked, cops say

A Myrtle Beach man allegedly assaulted a group of teenagers as they drove near Coastal Grand Mall on the afternoon of Sept. 23, police say.
There is no evident motive in a police report or warrants describing the incident. Jack Isaiah Rabon, Jr., 48, has been charged in connection with the episode when police say he attacked two of the adolescents after he passed them at the intersection of Pine Island Road and Seaboard Street.
He could not be reached for comment Thursday.
Rabon was arrested on Wednesday and charged with two counts of third degree assault and battery and multiple traffic violations after the incident. He was released Wednesday afternoon on a bond totaling more than $2,500.
A Myrtle Beach police report on the incident said three young men, aged 17, 18 and 19, were traveling in a Chevy Avalanche when a white Kia began to follow them as they traveled westbound on Harrelson Boulevard. The driver told police that as they turned onto northbound Seaboard Street, the Kia was still following, and sped up and passed them at the intersection with Pine Island Road.
At that point, Rabon allegedly got out of the Kia and tried to hit one of the teens through the front passenger-side window.
The passenger told police that Rabon tried to kick him through the window and lost his shoe. He threw the shoe back out of the window at his attacker, who grabbed it and then tried to hit him with it, according to the police records.
The driver of the Avalanche said he exited the car and walked to the other side where he tried to confront Rabon when the passenger exited the vehicle and began to defend himself. The passenger said in the police report that he punched Rabon, who staggered backwards over a sidewalk curb and fell. He then got on top of Rabon “and asked if he had enough,” according to the report.
The driver and another person who was riding in the truck then pulled the teen off of Rabon. All three got back in the car and drove to the parking lot of Coastal Grand in an attempt to lose the white Kia.
Police say this is not the first time Rabon has been involved in a violent incident on Myrtle Beach streets. In 2015, police say, local businessman Shai David, 45, shot and wounded him in a parking lot near 803 Main St. in downtown Myrtle Beach.
David, who has been charged with attempted murder, tried to claim in a February hearing that his actions were self defense, and said Rabon had beat him during the mid-day confrontation downtown. He also said in court that Rabon had previously left him a message on his phone, threatening that he would kill him.
David told police in an interview the day after the shooting that he and Rabon had some unsuccessful business dealings.
A judge ultimately ruled that David could not claim self defense under South Carolina’s “stand your ground” law. The case is still pending.
Chloe Johnson: 843-626-0381, @_ChloeAJ
