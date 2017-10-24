Name released of inmate found dead at S. Carolina jail

Authorities have released the name of an inmate found dead at a South Carolina jail.
The Charleston County Coroner's Office tells local media the man has been identified as 57-year-old Ronald Bernard Norman of North Charleston.
Authorities say a deputy was making rounds at the Charleston County jail sometime after 6 a.m. Saturday when he found a male inmate's body in his bed.
The coroner's office is still working to determine how Norman died. Jail records show he was booked Oct. 2 on a trespassing charge.
Norman's was the third inmate death reported at the jail since July. In August, a 31-year-old woman died after experiencing a medical event. In July, the death of a 28-year-old male inmate was ruled a suicide.
Comments