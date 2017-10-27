South Carolina

Man charged with murder after June assault death

The Associated Press

October 27, 2017 6:53 AM

SPARTANBURG, S.C.

A man has been charged with murder in a South Carolina assault case earlier this year.

The Herald-Journal of Spartanburg reported that 30-year-old Travis Lamont Means of Inman was charged with murder Wednesday afternoon.

Spartanburg Police Maj. Art Littlejohn said the arrest stems from a June 1 assault in Spartanburg. Littlejohn says Luftee Karim Abullah died June 8 from injuries in the attack.

Abullah was found on the living room floor with a swollen right eye and was taken to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center for treatment. A police report said Abullah suffered internal head and face injuries, broken ribs and injuries to his left kidney.

Means was at the scene when officers arrived. It was not known if Means has an attorney.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Dashcam video of pursuit of Robert Lee Clark, Jr.

    Dashcam video from April 19, 2017, of Berkeley County Deputy James Vansant's pursuit of motorcyclist Robert Lee Clark which ended in a fatal crash in Summerville, SC.

Dashcam video of pursuit of Robert Lee Clark, Jr.

Dashcam video of pursuit of Robert Lee Clark, Jr. 5:35

Dashcam video of pursuit of Robert Lee Clark, Jr.

Flooding from Irma 'worse than Matthew' at Hunting Island State Park 2:44

Flooding from Irma 'worse than Matthew' at Hunting Island State Park
Hurricane Irma - Eye Cat 5 1:05

Hurricane Irma - Eye Cat 5

View More Video