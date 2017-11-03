South Carolina

Prosecutors say South Carolina shooting was self-defense

The Associated Press

November 03, 2017 7:15 AM

WELLFORD, S.C.

Prosecutors say a man's shooting death in South Carolina was an act of self-defense.

Spartanburg County Sheriff's Lt. Kevin Bobo said in an email that officers were called to a home in Wellford around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Bobo said officers found 44-year-old Bryan Paul Blackwell of Landrum, who died from a gunshot wound.

Bobo says officers also found a Wellford man with serious stab wounds. Bobo says the stabbing victim said he was attacked by Blackwell, who he shot.

Investigators think Blackwell was upset because his mother was about to move to North Carolina. The woman suffered a cut on her hand.

Bobo says five witnesses in the home backed up the shooter's story.

Bobo says prosecutors reviewed the matter and ruled the shooting was an act of self-defense.

