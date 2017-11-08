SC Gov. McMaster to attend Bannon event at The Citadel

FILE-This Jan. 24, 2017, file photo shows South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster smiling after being sworn in by S.C. Chief Justice Don Beatty during a ceremonial swearing in at the Statehouse in Columbia, S.C. McMaster will be joining two of his primary challengers at an event later this week honoring former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, his campaign confirmed to The Associated Press on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017. Mic Smith, File AP Photo