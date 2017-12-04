Ernest Finney, pioneering SC chief justice, ‘a legitimate hero’

When Ernest Finney Jr. was just starting out as a lawyer, he worked part-time in the restaurant at Myrtle Beach’s Ocean Forest Hotel. That was how he first attended South Carolina’s state bar convention – not for his legal work, but because Ocean Forest hosted the event.
“He attended his first bar convention as a waiter,” remembers Richard Gergel, a federal judge and friend of Finney’s. “Even if you were a black attorney, you couldn’t attend the S.C. bar convention at the time.”
That wasn’t the last time Finney would break new ground in his career. He fought in South Carolina’s courtrooms for African American civil rights at the height of the struggle in the 1960s, was elected to the state Legislature, became the state’s first black Circuit Court judge, and ultimately became the first black chief justice of the S.C. Supreme Court since the Reconstruction era.
Finney passed away at his Columbia home on Sunday at the age of 86, surrounded by his family.
His daughter, poet Nikky Finney, noted her father died the night of a full moon.
“I thought it was apropos given his long and luminous life, and the light he shone on injustice and inequality,” Finney said.
Daddy fought the good fight his entire life.
Daughter Nikky Finney
Originally from Virginia, Finney graduated from Claflin College in 1952 and S.C. State’s law school in 1954.
Finney started his career as an educator and went on to become a lawyer specializing in civil rights advocacy and defense.
“When he realized he could make a living as a lawyer, he worried everybody in Myrtle Beach would still see him as a teacher, so it was our blessing that he moved to Sumter,” said former state Sen. Phil Leventis, D-Sumter.
At the time, Sumter was the seat of South Carolina’s White Citizens Council, ardent opponents of integration.
From there, Finney represented the “Friendship Nine,” black students from Rock Hill’s Friendship College arrested in 1961 for protesting a segregated lunch counter. The case launched the “Jail, No Bail” slogan when the students opted to stay in jail rather than pay bail to what they saw as an unjust system.
More than 50 years later, Finney returned to a Rock Hill courtroom in 2015 with the surviving members of the Friendship Nine to have their convictions formally overturned.
In 1972 he was elected to the S.C. House and served on the Judiciary Committee. Four years later, he was elected the state’s first black Circuit Court judge, and then, in 1985, the first black Supreme Court justice since Reconstruction.
He rose to chief justice in 1994.
He set the standard by which we are all judged.
Former S.C. Chief Justice Joan Toal
“He was a legitimate hero in every sense of the word,” said Alex Sanders, who served with Finney at the State House and later as a circuit court judge. “He was courageous all through his life, particularly during the civil rights era. At the same time, he took a balanced approach to all things.”
Jean Toal served in the Legislature with Finney in the 1970s, then served with him again on the Supreme Court from 1994 to 2000, when she succeeded him as chief justice.
“In addition to being a great judge and lawyer, he was the most decent man I’ve ever known,” Toal said. “He set the standard by which we are all judged.”
Before their time together in the Legislature, Toal and Finney were active together in civil rights and voter registration issues.
“He’ll be remembered for more than his firsts,” she said. “He was a brilliant man who hid his intellectual greatness with his mild, diffident manner. He was very unpretentious.”
He was a legitimate hero in every sense of the word.
Former judge and state Rep. Alex Sanders
Finney commanded broad respect throughout his life. Leventis recalls that long after Finney left the Legislature, it was common to see cars in Sumter with “I Support Finney” bumper stickers.
“Of course, he had solid backing from the black community, but at that time you couldn’t get elected without some backing from the white community, which he had because he was so well-respected,” Leventis said.
In addition to his daughter Nikky, Finney has two sons. Ernest “Chip” Finney III is solicitor for the Third Judicial Circuit in Sumter, and Jerry Finney is an attorney in Columbia. He is also survived by his wife Frances and five grandchildren.
Nikky Finney said her father’s commitment to social justice was always front and center in his family life.
“He let us know that you can’t shut the door and think the world is outside. The world is inside,” Finney said. “He talked about it at the dinner table on Sunday.”
His daughter saw a continuation of her father’s fighting spirit at the end of his life as he battled dementia.
“Daddy fought the good fight his entire life,” Nikky Finney said. “And for the last five years, he also waged a great battle with Alzheimer’s.”
“His legacy in court was a bounty, but many of us think about our legacies in terms of family,” Leventis said. “I see his legacy in his children.”
CHIEF JUSTICE ERNEST FINNEY
▪ Age: 86
▪ Family: Wife, Frances; sons Jerry and Ernest “Chip” III; daughter Nikky; five grandchildren.
▪ Chief Justice, S.C. Supreme Court, 1994-2000
▪ Associate justice, 1985-1994
▪ Circuit court judge, 1976-85
▪ Member, S.C. House of Representatives, 1972-76
▪ Claflin College, 1952
▪ S.C. State University School of Law, 1954
