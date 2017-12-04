Ernest Finney, pioneering SC chief justice, ‘a legitimate hero’

More Videos 0:40 Justice Ernest Finney in Photos Pause 5:35 Dashcam video of pursuit of Robert Lee Clark, Jr. 1:00 'The Hit' by Jadeveon Clowney sounded like two cars colliding 1:34 Outback Bowl 'a great reward' for Gamecocks 0:47 Why going to the Sugar Bowl is special for two Tigers 0:43 Missing Lexington County woman 1:56 USC’s Patrick Wright explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported 1:37 USC commit Dakereon Joyner: I'm ready to come in and compete 1:00 South Carolina's updated bowl outlook 2:33 Frank Martin on USC’s defensive issues: ‘It’s not an effort problem’ Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Justice Ernest Finney in Photos Former S.C. Supreme Court chief justice Ernest Finney has died. Finney was the first black South Carolina chief justice since Reconstruction. Former S.C. Supreme Court chief justice Ernest Finney has died. Finney was the first black South Carolina chief justice since Reconstruction. Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com

Former S.C. Supreme Court chief justice Ernest Finney has died. Finney was the first black South Carolina chief justice since Reconstruction. Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com