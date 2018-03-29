Myrtle Beach High teacher of the year charged with assaulting student

A Myrtle Beach High School science teacher is being charged with third-degree assault and battery, according to court records.
WMBF reported that Beck allegedly assaulted a student at school.
Tim Beck turned himself in to Myrtle Beach police on Thursday and was released on a $1,000 personal recognizance bond the same day, jail records stated.
Beck was the Myrtle Beach High School teacher of the year in 2015, according to the school's Facebook page.
In a statement, Horry County Schools spokesperson Lisa Bourcier said she couldn't provide details on the alleged assault.
"The district responded appropriately by placing Mr. Beck on administrative leave with pay on March 23, pending an investigation," Bourcier said in the statement, adding that Beck was employed by the district on July 1, 2009.
William Monckton, Beck's attorney, said Myrtle Beach police didn't have all the facts in the case, including students statements that contradicted the student victim's account.
According to Monckton, the student victim had been passing notes back and forth after Beck had taken his phone away, and repeatedly told him to stop passing notes.
Monckton said Beck grabbed the student by the jacket and asked where the notes was and then pushed him back into his chair when another female student handed the note back to Beck.
Beck and 10 other students gave statements to the school corroborating Beck's account of events, Monckton said. But the student's mother wasn't happy and went to police, telling them that Beck knocked the student down and caused him to hit his head.
"“I get the warrant today and warrant specifically states that Mr. Beck knocked the student down, causing the victim to fall back into the wall to hit his head," Monckton said. "The victim doesn’t even say in his statement that he gave to Myrtle Beach High School that he fell back and hit his head on the wall.”
