FBI finds 13,000 child porn images on SC man's computer

After being found with more that 13,000 pornographic images of children, a Greer man was sentenced to 10 years in prison, according to a statement from South Carolina's U.S. Attorney's office.
Leslie Earle Alverson, 50, was arrested after law enforcement traced his IP address in 2015 when he visited child pornography websites, according to the statement.
FBI agents then used a search warrant to collect various computers at Alverson's home. Investigators found thousands of images on the computers, according to the statement. Alverson later admitted to agents he had the child pornography.
Alverson was charged with possession of child pornography involving prepubescent minors and sentenced to 10 years in prison and a lifetime of supervised release, according to the statement.
