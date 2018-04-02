Flying nonstop from South Carolina just got easier

Travelers rejoice: more nonstop routes will be available from the Charleston International Airport within the week, according to the Charleston Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Allegiant Air and Frontier Airlines, companies known for their low airfare, will be adding multiple airlines to the lowcountry airport.
Flyers leaving from Charleston on Allegiant will be able to catch nonstop flights to Cincinnati starting April 5, Indianapolis on April 6 and Pittsburgh starting April 4, according to a statement.
Tickets for all three routes could come in at about $50, according to the statement.
Never miss a local story.
Though the routes will only be available from Allegiant twice a week, officials believe they will bring about 30,000 passengers to Charleston.
Frontier is adding two nonstop routes to Austin and Trenton, New Jersey, according to a statement.
Flights to Trenton will begin on April 8, and flights to Austin will begin on April 10. Fares could come in at about $40 each way.
Comments