Rock Hill woman withheld meds, stalked and abused vulnerable adult, SC agents say

A Rock Hill woman is charged with stalking and abusing a vulnerable adult by withholding medication over a period of about two months, actions which could have killed the victim, police said.
Nicole Marie Cabrera, 29, was arrested late Saturday by State Law Enforcement Division agents, according to police and jail records. Cabrera is being held without bond at the York County jail.
The stalking and abuse went on from early January through Friday and involves two victims, warrants state. The relationship between Cabrera and the victims has not been released.
Officials have not said how law enforcement learned of the crime.
Never miss a local story.
Cabrera is accused of destroying one victim's required medications and intimidating the victim, causing humiliation and distress, warrants state. The medications are "necessary for the victim's survival," warrants state.
"Without the medication, the victim's condition will quickly deteriorate to the point of death," warrants state.
Cabrera is accused of stalking a victim through "a pattern of words and conduct" that were intended to cause the victim to "fear death and assault and injury," warrants state.
Cabrera made the stalking threats verbally, through electronic means, and also stole personal property, warrants allege.
SLED agents investigated and the 15th Circuit Solicitor's Office in Horry and Georgetown counties will prosecute the case because one of the victims is an employee of the 16th Circuit solicitor's office, said Willy Thompson, deputy solicitor.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
Comments