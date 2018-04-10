South Carolina one of the worst places for millennials, according to this ranking

With high unemployment rates and low civic engagement, South Carolina was ranked one of the worst states for millennials by finance site WalletHub.
Ranking 43, South Carolina scored low in quality of life, economic health and civic engagement, according to the study, which measured 30 different metrics for people born between 1981 and 1997.
The state also made it in a six-way tie for highest millennial unemployment rate, ranking with Alabama, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina and Mississippi.
The only metric South Carolina scored above the half way mark in was affordability, which was measured by examining cost of living, average monthly earnings, housing cost, home ownership, cost of childcare and average price of a Starbucks latte.
Best places for millennials to live included the District of Columbia, North Dakota, Minnesota, Massachusetts and Iowa.
