SHARE COPY LINK More Videos With no cannon, man-made "BOOM" kicks off Hilton Head's RBC Heritage Pause Dredging at Harbour Town Motorhome fire on I95 in Colleton County killed one person, caught woods on fire What can $1300 a month in rent get you in Bluffton, Beaufort or on Hilton Head? Think your dog will eat anything? This crazy Hilton Head dog swallowed a lighter Watch as tree falls on SC high school bus Darius Rucker brings 'unique experience' at this private Hilton Head concert 323 Myrtle Beach releases body cam footage from viral McDonald's incident 317 Police, McDonald's manager ask homeless man, customer to leave Flying out of Columbia: higher cost vs convenience, which is winning? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

As workers built a patio behind a home in North Myrtle Beach on Tuesday, they stumbled upon an unexploded piece of ordnance, according to a tweet from the City of North Myrtle Beach. It was blown up later Tuesday evening.

As workers built a patio behind a home in North Myrtle Beach on Tuesday, they stumbled upon an unexploded piece of ordnance, according to a tweet from the City of North Myrtle Beach. It was blown up later Tuesday evening.