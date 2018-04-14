Elderly SC man beaten, killed during suspected robbery, deputies say

An elderly man who was assaulted in Berkeley County during a suspected robbery earlier this week died, according to local media.
The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office was called Thursday the 78-year-old man's home at about 2 p.m. after the man was "severely physically assaulted," according to a sheriff's office Facebook post.
The man, who has not been identified, was taken to a North Charleston hospital, according to the post. He was taken to the Intensive Care Unit and was in "extremely critical condition," Friday.
Deputies confirmed to the Post and Courier that the elderly man died Saturday.
Deputies believe the man was assaulted during a possible robbery, according to a sheriff's office Facebook post.
