Police: SC high school teacher charged with sexual battery of students

A Battery Creek High School teacher has been accused of sexual battery with two students and providing alcohol to three minors, according to a news release Monday from the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office.
Brittney Whetzel, 28, of Lady's Island, is charged with two counts of sexual battery with a student ages 18 or older and three counts of transfer of beer or wine for an underage person’s consumption between April 9 and April 10, the news release said.
Battery Creek's website says Whetzel is an English teacher who previously taught at Boiling Springs High School.
She was arrested Monday morning at her home and is being held at the Beaufort County Detention Center, according to jail documents.
