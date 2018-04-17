Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis holds a press conference and admits to having an affair, but denies sexual assault allegations, to the media at the Law Enforcement Center on Thursday, October 19, 2017.
Case against SC sheriff accused of sexual assault just took a big step forward

By Emily Bohatch

April 17, 2018 11:12 AM

Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis was indicted on multiple charges after a months-long investigation into a sexual encounter with an assistant.

Lewis was charged with misconduct in office and obstructing justice as part of the seven month long S.C. Law Enforcement Division investigation, according to a statement from Solicitor Kevin Brackett. Lewis may be charged again in the future.

The sheriff was suspended immediately after the indictment was issued, according to a statement from S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster's office. Former Greenville County Sheriff Johnny Mach Brown was appointed to serve as interim sheriff.

In a Tweet, McMaster called for Lewis to shut down.

"It's clear that Sheriff Will Lewis' ability to effectively lead one of SC's largest law enforcement agencies has been compromised," he tweeted, adding if he could remove him from office, he "most certainly would."

In Oct. 2017, Lewis's former assistant filed a civil lawsuit against Lewis, stating the sheriff sexually assaulted her on a business trip to Charlotte in March 2017, the Greenville News reported. The suit claimed the assistant was fired from her job because she rebuffed Lewis's advances.

Lewis admitted to the sexual encounter, WSPA reported.

Officials are arranging for Lewis to turn himself in.

