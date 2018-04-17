Police: Woman released from jail refused to leave

A woman was placed on a trespass notice after being released from J. Reuben Long Detention Center and refusing to leave the property Saturday, Horry County police said.
Susan Helene Brooks, 41, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, was charged with trespassing the day after she was released from jail. Online jail records show Brooks was arrested by Myrtle Beach police on March 24 and charged with trespassing on another person's land without permission and damaging or tampering with a vehicle.
Police responded to the detention center, at 4150 J. Reuben Long Ave., at 2 a.m. in reference to trespassing, a report said. An officer was told Brooks refused to leave the area after being released the day before, the report said.
The officer approached Brooks in the parking lot and told her that she had already been placed on trespass notice and needed to leave, the report said.
Police said the woman made "several conflicting statements" and none of her replies were "comprehensive responses" to the officer's comments.
Brooks then started walking toward the bus stop and the officer advised her again about the trespass notice, the report said. The officer asked Brooks where she was going and if she needed help to make it to her location, the report said. Brooks didn't respond to the officer, police said.
The report is unclear what happened after Brooks and the officer's encounter, but says police were contacted again about the woman walking around the employee parking lot about 3 a.m., according to the report.
Officers made contact with Brooks in the front parking lot and she was taken into custody and transported back to the detention center, the report said.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
