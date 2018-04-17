SC man stabbed in the face, bitten by his roommate, taken to hospital

A Burton man was stabbed in the face and bitten in the arm at his home on Friday around 9:45 p.m., according to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office.
The man's 42-year-old female roommate was charged with second degree assault and battery in connection with the incident, according to a Sheriff's Office report. She is being held in Beaufort County Detention Center with bond set at $10,000, according to online jail records.
During a dispute between the two at their Singleton Hill Circle home, the woman allegedly attacked the man, stabbing him in the face, biting his arm and giving him another small laceration elsewhere, Sheriff's Office spokesman Capt. Bob Bromage said. When deputies arrived, the woman still had the knife in her hand, until one of the deputies told her to put it downm Bromage said.
The man was initially taken to Beaufort Memorial Hospital but was then transported to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston for further medical treatment, Bromage said. There was no further information about the man's injuries Tuesday afternoon.
