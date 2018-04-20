Drugs, threats and a gun. This SC police chief went rogue, grand jury alleges

A South Carolina police chief was charged with misconduct in office after investigators say he illegally took narcotic and opiate pills from officers while on duty, according to a statement from the S.C. Attorney General's office.
Former Walhalla Police Chief Ronald Wilbanks was charged Friday on three counts, according to the statement.
Wilbanks, who was with Walhalla police for 12 years and chief since 2012, was getting the drugs from officers or their family members from January 2010 until December 2017, according to the statement. He obtained the illicit substances while on duty, in uniform, in a police vehicle or on police property.
The former police chief would also ask for the pills from citizens, which occurred from January 2008 until December 2017, according to the statement. If one refused, the charges say, he would threaten them with retaliation.
In 2014, Wilbanks gave a citizen a police department issue gun as part of a deal, according to the statement.
Wilbanks resigned from the department on April 17. Misconduct in office is a misdemeanor, which comes with a penalty of up to one year and prison and no more than a $1,000 fine.
