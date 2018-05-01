This SC man stabbed himself in the leg. Here's why he's behind bars

An Orangeburg man was taken to jail after he stabbed himself and blamed it on his girlfriend, according to local media.
Zachariah Smith was arrested Sunday after police responded to a call at his home and found him outside with a bloody leg,The (Orangeburg) Times and Democratreported.
Smith told officers his girlfriend stabbed him and chased him around their home with a knife, according to the Times and Democrat. When EMS arrived, they only found a small puncture wound about the size of a pin on Smith's leg.
When officers spoke to Smith's girlfriend and family members, they said he was lying about being stabbed, and likely hurt himself after an argument, according to the Times and Democrat.
Smith had outstanding warrants, and was charged with domestic violence and filing a false report of a felony, according to KPLCTV.
