After he shot a man at a pool hall, he got in a shoot out with officers, SLED says

After one man was shot and killed at an Edgefield pool hall, deputies and police officers got caught in a shootout on a dirt road outside of town, according to a S.C. Law Enforcement Division spokesman.
The incident began after a man was shot outside of Johnston Pool Room, and an Edgefield County sheriff's deputy and an Edgefield City Police officer began to follow the suspect, SLED spokesman Thom Berry said.
The suspect lead officers down a dirt road and parked, Berry said. When police drove by, the man began to fire at them.
The deputy and officer returned fire, hitting the suspect multiple times, Berry said. The suspect was taken to Augusta University's Medical Center, where he's recovering.
None of the officers involved were hurt, Berry said.
SLED is investigating the officer-involved shooting, but the Edgefield County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident at the pool hall, Berry said.
This was the 15th officer involved shooting in South Carolina this year. It's the first shooting involving either agency under investigation.
