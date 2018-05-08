See a deer (or gator) on highway while driving? Here's how to react

The alligator a woman crashed her car into -- which led to her and her children's death -- was nine feet long, according to investigators with the S.C. Highway Patrol.
Lt. Bob Beres said crashes involving such large animals, other than deer, are rare despite South Carolina's sprawling rural areas.
"If you told me last week that a 9-foot alligator was going to cross the interstate on 95, I probably wouldn't have believed you," Beres said.
Amber Stanley, 24, her 4-year-old son Jack, and her 2-year-old daughter Autumn died after swerving after hitting and killing the alligator while it was crossing I-95. Their car burst into flames at about 1 a.m. Monday after hitting a tree.
Beres said the S.C. Highway Patrol advises drivers not to swerve to avoid animals because "it can often lead to a more serious crash." Instead, apply the break and stay straight, he said.
Drivers should stay alert, scan the roadways ahead of them and always wear a seat belt, he advised.
Drivers should be more alert when animals are moving, like at dusk and dawn, especially in areas where animal crossing signs are posted, he said.
