New Cuban cruise to set sail from Charleston

One of the largest cruise ships to head into Havana, Cuba will hail from Charleston, according to a statement from Carnival Corportation.
The cruise company will be launching a new route from the Port of Charleston to Cuba's capital city in November 2019, the company announced Thursday.
The Carnival Sunshine, a 3,002 passenger ship, will leave Charleston for the first time Nov. 21, on a four day trip to Havana.
Guests will have access to a variety of itineraries and departures in the capital city aimed at exploring Cuba's culture, history and landmarks, according to the statement.
The cruise line will also offer eight five-day cruises in 2020, according to the statement.
