43 pounds of drugs seized from SC couple who sold under PeterTheGreat user name

A woman was sentenced to 15 years in prison after police found about 43 pounds of what they think are opioids at her home, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Ana Milena Barrero, 24, and her boyfriend Theodore Khleborod were selling the drugs over the dark web, resulting in the deaths of at least two people and injuring a third, according to the statement.
Barrero and Khleborod were using a site called AlphaBay to sell opioids online under the name PeterTheGreat. Customers would pay using bitcoin, and the pair would ship the drugs using the U.S. Postal Service.
After the pair were arrested in April 2017, investigators found the massive drug stash in their Greenville apartment, according to the statement.
The case was invesigated by ICE-Homeland Security Investigations, Border Enforcement and Security Task Force, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the DEA, the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, Greenville police and the Spartanburg Count Sheriff's Office.
Comments