SC kid tried to steal another boy's snack. Police are calling it attempted robbery

A 12-year-old boy was arrested and charged with attempted robbery in juvenile court after another boy said he tried to steal his snack, according to a Rock Hill police report.
The victim, a 10-year-old boy, told police he was walking to Hargett Park in Rock Hill when the older boy walked up and asked him for his snacks, the report says.
Police were unable to provide details about the type of snacks involved.
The victim told police he refused to give up the snacks, and that the older boy "grabbed him, then hit him multiple times," the police report says.
The victim said he swung back, police reported.
Police spoke with a witness, who confirmed the 10-year-old's story.
Police say the incident was a strong-armed robbery since there were no weapons involved, but the victim was physically assaulted.
Police said the victim's shorts had dirt stains, "consistent with being in a physical altercation," the report says.
The 12-year-old boy was photographed, fingerprinted and issued a juvenile complaint form for attempted robbery, the report says. He was then released back to his mother.
