This flu season one of South Carolina's deadliest in recent years

Though flu season isn't over, this one marked one of the deadliest years for the disease in recent South Carolina history, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
As of last week, 271 people have died across the state during the 2017-2018 flu season, passing up last season by 177 people, according to Department of Health records.
People older than 65 make up the largest portion of flu fatalities, accounting for 196 deaths as of last week.
The H3N2 strain, a type of flu that tends to be more severe, was predominant this year, DHEC spokesman Tommy Crosby said.
"Every flu season is different and very difficult to predict," Crosby added.
H3N2 is a variant of the swine flu H1N1, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
As of last week, 4,473 people have been hospitalized with flu-related complications in South Carolina.
The 2014-2015 season was the next deadliest with 157 fatalities, according to DHEC.
Flu season ends in June.
