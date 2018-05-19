Upstate deputies catch thief handing out bread from stolen truck

A Pickens man was arrested after stealing a bread truck and handing out its products to residents, according to local media.
Kyle Daniel Moon, 27, was arrested Thursday after grabbing the carb-loaded truck in front of a Dollar General Store in Pickens county, WSPA reported.
He sped away in the truck, which was filled with bread, and later parked Mountain View Church Road, Fox Carolina reported.
When Pickens County deputies found him, he was handing out bread to several people, WSPA reported.
Moon was arrested for the theft.
Comments