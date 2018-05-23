MS-13 gang member killed a man, set him on fire, Marshals say. He was arrested in SC

Federal and local authorities attested a member of violent gang MS-13 in Ladson who they say shot a man, locked him in the trunk of a car and set it on fire, according to a U.S. Marshals Service statement.
Franklin Platero-Rodriguez was wanted for murder and failure to appear for illegally entering the United States, according to the statement.
U.S. Marshals, ICE agents and Berkeley County Sheriff's deputies tracked Platero-Rodriguez to a Subway on Highway 78 in Ladson, according to the statement. They arrested him without incident, but he was found carrying a loaded 9 mm pistol.
He was driving a truck that matched the description of one seen at the scene of the fatal shooting and burning, according to the statement.
Platero-Rodriguez was charged in Berkeley County with unlawfully carrying a firearm, possession f a stolen firearm and being a fugitive in possession of a firearm, according to the statement. Deputies also think he may be connected to a home invasion on May 22.
Comments