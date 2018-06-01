After video goes viral, Upstate veterinarian charged with animal abuse

An Upstate veterinarian was arrested after he was caught hitting a dog in a video that went viral over Memorial Day weekend, local news reported.
Robert McKee, a vet at Foothills Animal Hospital in Pickens County, was charged with ill treatment of an animal, Fox Carolina reported.
Deputies began investigating the incident Tuesday after seeing the six-second video of McKee hitting a dog in a wire kennel, WSPA reported.
No evidence was found to support McKee hit the animal in self defense, Fox Carolina reported.
Deputies had not received any other complaints about McKee.
McKee was released from jail on a $3,000 bond, WSPA reported.
