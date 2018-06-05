File Photo THE STATE
South Carolina

South Carolina ranked one of the least safe states, and its drivers may be to blame

By Emily Bohatch

June 05, 2018 09:26 AM

South Carolina is one of the least safe states for residents in the U.S., especially when it comes to traffic safety, according to a Wallethub study.

The study -- which examines financial, road and workplace safety, as well as emergency preparedness -- ranked South Carolina as the 41st safest states in the country, but 49th when it comes to road safety.

South Carolina had the most motor vehicle fatalities in the country, according to the study. Researchers also included driver behavior, drunk driver incidents, pedestrian and cyclist fatalities, road quality and driving laws to rank South Carolina as one of the least safe states for drivers.

The only ranking where the Palmetto State broke the top 10 was in workplace safety, which measured fatal occupational injuries, illnesses, days lost due to injuries and illness and laws protecting workers.

Here's who placed lower than South Carolina:

42. Alaska

43. Missouri

44. Alabama

45. Arkansas

46. Florida

47. Texas

48. Oklahoma

49. Louisiana

50. Mississippi

