How do you prevent suicide? Photo responses urge supporting those who are struggling

In August 2015, CDC and SAMSHA asked the public to create unique photos/images with 6 words on how to prevent suicide. The responses to the "1 Photo, 6 Words #VetoViolence: Suicide Prevention" request were overwhelming. The National Suicide Lifeli McClatchy CDC
In August 2015, CDC and SAMSHA asked the public to create unique photos/images with 6 words on how to prevent suicide. The responses to the "1 Photo, 6 Words #VetoViolence: Suicide Prevention" request were overwhelming. The National Suicide Lifeli McClatchy CDC
In August 2015, CDC and SAMSHA asked the public to create unique photos/images with 6 words on how to prevent suicide. The responses to the "1 Photo, 6 Words #VetoViolence: Suicide Prevention" request were overwhelming. The National Suicide Lifeli McClatchy CDC

South Carolina

South Carolina suicide rate increases dramatically since turn of century, CDC says

By Emily Bohatch

ebohatch@thestate.com

June 07, 2018 04:09 PM

Suicide rates rose in every state across the nation except Nevada between 1999 and 2016, according to a new graphic released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

South Carolina accounted for one of the few states were it rose dramatically, increasing 38.3 percent, according to CDC statistics.

Only seven states saw a larger increase in their own suicide rates.

Overall, South Carolina sees a higher suicide rate than the rest of the country, according to the United Health Foundation. In 2016, the Palmetto State's suicide rate peaked at 15.6 deaths per 100,000 people.

To contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, call 1-800-273-8255.

  Comments  