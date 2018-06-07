South Carolina suicide rate increases dramatically since turn of century, CDC says

Suicide rates rose in every state across the nation except Nevada between 1999 and 2016, according to a new graphic released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
South Carolina accounted for one of the few states were it rose dramatically, increasing 38.3 percent, according to CDC statistics.
Only seven states saw a larger increase in their own suicide rates.
Overall, South Carolina sees a higher suicide rate than the rest of the country, according to the United Health Foundation. In 2016, the Palmetto State's suicide rate peaked at 15.6 deaths per 100,000 people.
To contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, call 1-800-273-8255.
