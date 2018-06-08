Monkey escapes from owner at South Carolina pizza joint, police say

If you see a lose marmoset monkey wandering around Spartanburg, it's probably best not to approach it, according to a Friday Facebook post from the Spartanburg Police.
The escaped simian got loose at an Upstate pizza joint on Main Street, according to the Facebook post.
If you spot the marmoset, who's sporting a white and pink camouflage band, don't approach her, police say. While the money is friendly, she's likely scared.
Report all monkey sightings to Spartanburg Animal Control at 864-582-1558.
