SC burglar threw microwave out of a window. He didn't see the cop waiting there

An officer responding to a burglar alarm at a Columbia medical office needed only to sit and wait for the suspect, according to police.
The alarm went off around 7 a.m. Sunday at the Hanger Clinic on the 1700 block of Blanding Street, according to a Columbia Police Department incident report. After arriving, an officer saw the suspect throw a white microwave out of a window at the clinic.
"The reporting officer stood behind a bush and waited for the suspect to crawl out of the window," the report states.
Police arrested the suspect, identified as 22-year-old Timothy Jerome Harrison. In addition to the microwave, Harrison also took a safe, $140 in cash and three laptop computers, according to the report.
Harrison remains jailed at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on two counts of second-degree burglary, two counts of malicious injury to property and grand larceny, according to online jail records.
He faces up to 10 years in prison on each of the burglary and grand larceny charges, under South Carolina law.
