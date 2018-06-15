SC woman dies after dragged behind car, left on the side of the road, deputies say

A Greenville County woman died Wednesdayafter being dragged by a car during a robbery gone wrong, deputies told local media.
Abigail Ness, 28, was found severely injured on the side of a road May 23 after the incident, and she was taken to a local hospital, WSPA reported.
After she died from the severe trauma to her body and head, the Greenville County Coroner ruled her death a homicide, WYFF reported.
Deputies believe Kaitlin and Sabrina Rochester were trying to rob Ness, stealing her marijuana, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office. Ness and Kaitlin Rochester were in the car together when Ness decided to get out.
Ness leaned against the driver-side window and was talking to Kaitlin Rochester when she suddenly drove away. Ness held on until Kaitlin Rochester slammed on the breaks.
Ness was flung from the vehicle, according to the sheriff's office.
May 25, deputies arrested the couple, charging Kaitlin with attempted murder and both of them with criminal conspiracy.
It's unclear if those charges will be upgraded after Ness's death.
Comments