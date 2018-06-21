$1.2 million in drugs, including 95 lbs of weed, seized by SC sheriff's office in 2018

In a little more than six months, Aiken County Sheriff's deputies seized more than $1.2 million in drugs, according to a department statement.
The sheriff's office's team of seven narcotics-detecting canines hauled in a hefty load so far in 2018, including about 95 pounds of marijuana and 12,041 doses of ecstasy.
Canine teams have also recovered 1.4 ounces of cocaine, 17 grams of heroin, 2.5 ounces of meth and two grams of Molly or MDMA, according to the statement. Along with the drugs came a total of about $58,620 in cash.
"The Aiken County Sheriff's Office Canine Units continue to have an impact on disrupting the sale and transportation of illegal drugs in Aiken County," the statement read.
Canine units are assigned to patrolling Interstate 20 and other major roads in Aiken County as part of a criminal interdiction unit, according to the sheriff's office's website.
