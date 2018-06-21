Aiken County deputies seized 40 pounds of marijuana and $15,000.
Aiken County deputies seized 40 pounds of marijuana and $15,000.

South Carolina

$1.2 million in drugs, including 95 lbs of weed, seized by SC sheriff's office in 2018

By Emily Bohatch

ebohatch@thestate.com

June 21, 2018 04:34 PM

In a little more than six months, Aiken County Sheriff's deputies seized more than $1.2 million in drugs, according to a department statement.

The sheriff's office's team of seven narcotics-detecting canines hauled in a hefty load so far in 2018, including about 95 pounds of marijuana and 12,041 doses of ecstasy.

Canine teams have also recovered 1.4 ounces of cocaine, 17 grams of heroin, 2.5 ounces of meth and two grams of Molly or MDMA, according to the statement. Along with the drugs came a total of about $58,620 in cash.

"The Aiken County Sheriff's Office Canine Units continue to have an impact on disrupting the sale and transportation of illegal drugs in Aiken County," the statement read.

An Aiken K9 poses next to six pounds of marijuana.

Canine units are assigned to patrolling Interstate 20 and other major roads in Aiken County as part of a criminal interdiction unit, according to the sheriff's office's website.

