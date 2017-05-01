Trains in Columbia making too much noise?

For decades, Columbians have fallen asleep, abruptly awoken, halted mid-conversation and plugged their ears to the sound of CSX and Norfolk Southern train horns at all hours of the day and night. The city is assembling an 11-person committee to consider establishing “quiet zones” to keep trains from sounding their horns at every street crossing. Read more here: http://www.thestate.com/news/local/article147738034.html#storylink=cpy
Severe weather headed towards the Midlands

The state is under a marginal risk for severe weather on Monday, the National Weather Service in Columbia said Sunday. A cold front will move across the area from the west, bringing numerous showers and thunderstorms, some of which could be severe.

Fidget Spinners the hottest toy in the country

Fidget Spinners are one of the hottest toys in the country. The two or three-pronged gadgets spin endlessly with the help of bearings and weights. They were originally designed to enhance concentration and stimulate learning.

Parents welcome scale-tipping newborn

Kelly Corsetti talks about her delivery of her 13-pound, 11-ounce baby Valentino, who was born Friday morning. Sutter Davis officials say he is likely the hospital's heaviest baby and falls above the 99th percentile for birth weight.

Columbia barber discusses importance of CWP training

After a 2016 robbery attempt at a Columbia barber shop was thwarted by a barber and a patron who were permit holders and carrying concealed firearms, the Richland County Sheriff's Department began offering concealed weapons permit training to local barbers and beauticians.

Food Truck Festival in 2017

Foodies fill the fairgrounds to feast on their favorite food truck fare. And beer. What are you having at the Food Truck Festival?

Sparkleberry Country Fair 2017

The annual Sparkleberry Country Fair features rIdes, games, exhibits, live music and animal demonstrations. The festival, which runs April 28-30, 2017, is the biggest in northeast Richland County.

