Traffic check points planned on several Lexington roads

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

October 07, 2017 3:24 PM

LEXINGTON, SC

Drivers in Lexington County will see an added police presence this weekend.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is conducting public safety checkpoints to help maintain safe roads. The purpose of the checkpoints is to eliminate collisions and unsafe driving practices – including speeding, DUI, seat belt use and proper stopping.

The sheriff’s department said it’s trying to keep drivers and residents safe on what could be a busy weekend with football games involving the South Carolina Gamecocks and Clemson Tigers.

Deputies will be patrolling several Lexington County roads, including:

  • Annie Hallman Road
  • Arctic Court Ext.
  • Berl Mar Road
  • Fairview Road
  • Glenellen Road
  • Samira Highway
  • St. Andrews Road
  • Swansea Road
  • Timbermill Drive
  • White Knoll Way

All drivers who enter a checkpoint will be stopped and checked for a valid drivers license, vehicle registration, and insurance requirements. They will also be checked for possible impairment, seat belt use, proper child restraint use and any other possible violations that might be visible to officers.

