Gilbert man killed in single-vehicle collision on Two Notch Road

A man died in a single-vehicle collision Monday night.
George T. Whittle, 56, of Gilbert, was identified by Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher, who said Whittle was pronounced dead at the scene because of injuries sustained in the collision.
Just before 7 p.m., the collision occurred in the 3300 block of Two Notch Road, less than 4 miles from Gilbert, according to Fisher.
Whittle’s vehicle went off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree, according to Fisher, adding Whittle was the only occupant of his vehicle. Fisher said Whittle was wearing a seat belt.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the collision.
