Drivers won’t be able to take heavily used traffic exit in Lexington County

A major exit ramp on I-20 in Lexington County will be closed overnight Friday.
The US-1 eastbound exit ramp (Exit 58) on I-20 will be closed for road construction, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation. The ramp will close at 11 p.m. Friday and is scheduled to reopen at 7 a.m. Saturday.
There is a detour for drivers looking to take Exit 58 during the closure, according to SCDOT. Drivers should proceed to Exit 61 and re-enter I-20 westbound to Exit 58.
Message board signs on I-20 will display detour directions and the SCDOT asks drivers to use caution and plan accordingly in case of delays.
The road work is part of a four-phase project to widen an 11-mile stretch of I-20 in Lexington County, according to SCDOT. The project extends from mile marker 60 near US-378 to mile marker 49 at Longs Pond Road.
The project will add a third inside lane in both directions aimed at reducing traffic congestion, SCDOT says. It is expected to be completed in the fall of 2019.
