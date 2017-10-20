Traffic check points planned on several Lexington roads, to keep ‘you safe’

Drivers in Lexington County will see an added law enforcement presence this weekend.
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is conducting public safety checkpoints to help maintain safe roads.
“We're keeping you safe out there with scheduled patrols,” the police department posted on Twitter.
The purpose of the checkpoints is to eliminate collisions and unsafe driving practices – including speeding, DUI, distracted driving seat belt use and proper stopping.
Deputies will be patrolling several Lexington County roads, including:
- Bushberry Road
- Fish Hatchery Road
- Gator Road
- I-20 construction zones
- I-26 construction zones
- Jamil Road
- Juniper Springs Road
- Maxie Road
- Mimosa Drive
- Old Cherokee Road
All drivers who enter a checkpoint will be stopped and checked for a valid drivers license, vehicle registration, and insurance requirements. They will also be checked for possible impairment, seat belt use, proper child restraint use and any other possible violations that might be visible to officers.
