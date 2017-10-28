Traffic check points planned to avoid Halloween scares on Lexington roads

Drivers in Lexington County will see an added law enforcement presence this weekend and through Halloween on Tuesday.
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is conducting public safety checkpoints to help maintain safe roads.
“If you’re heading to any Halloween weekend gatherings, we’ll be patrolling these roads,” the police department posted on Twitter.
The purpose of the checkpoints is to eliminate collisions and unsafe driving practices – including speeding, DUI, distracted driving seat belt use and proper stopping.
Deputies will be patrolling several Lexington County roads, including:
- Garmony Road
- Laurel Road
- Leisure Lane
- Otis Road
- Pelion Road
- Sharon Church Road
- Waterstone Drive
- White Horse Road
- Wild W. Court
- Wire Road
All drivers who enter a checkpoint will be stopped and checked for a valid drivers license, vehicle registration, and insurance requirements. They will also be checked for possible impairment, seat belt use, proper child restraint use and any other possible violations that might be visible to officers.
