Cars line up at a checkpoint.
Cars line up at a checkpoint. online@thestate.com
Cars line up at a checkpoint. online@thestate.com

Traffic

Traffic check points planned to avoid Halloween scares on Lexington roads

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

October 28, 2017 3:40 PM

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC

Drivers in Lexington County will see an added law enforcement presence this weekend and through Halloween on Tuesday.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is conducting public safety checkpoints to help maintain safe roads.

“If you’re heading to any Halloween weekend gatherings, we’ll be patrolling these roads,” the police department posted on Twitter.

The purpose of the checkpoints is to eliminate collisions and unsafe driving practices – including speeding, DUI, distracted driving seat belt use and proper stopping.

Deputies will be patrolling several Lexington County roads, including:

  • Garmony Road
  • Laurel Road
  • Leisure Lane
  • Otis Road
  • Pelion Road
  • Sharon Church Road
  • Waterstone Drive
  • White Horse Road
  • Wild W. Court
  • Wire Road

All drivers who enter a checkpoint will be stopped and checked for a valid drivers license, vehicle registration, and insurance requirements. They will also be checked for possible impairment, seat belt use, proper child restraint use and any other possible violations that might be visible to officers.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trains in Columbia making too much noise?

    For decades, Columbians have fallen asleep, abruptly awoken, halted mid-conversation and plugged their ears to the sound of CSX and Norfolk Southern train horns at all hours of the day and night. The city is assembling an 11-person committee to consider establishing “quiet zones” to keep trains from sounding their horns at every street crossing. Read more here: http://www.thestate.com/news/local/article147738034.html#storylink=cpy

Trains in Columbia making too much noise?

Trains in Columbia making too much noise? 2:17

Trains in Columbia making too much noise?

Gamecock Walk: USC vs Vanderbilt 0:57

Gamecock Walk: USC vs Vanderbilt
Surveillance video shows armed men forcing way into Ridgeland home before murder 1:43

Surveillance video shows armed men forcing way into Ridgeland home before murder

View More Video