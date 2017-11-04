Police checkpoints
Lexington Sheriff’s Department warns drivers to slow down, plans traffic check points

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

November 04, 2017 2:23 PM

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC

Drivers in Lexington County will see an added law enforcement presence this weekend.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is conducting public safety checkpoints to help maintain safe roads.

“This year isn't slowing down, but you should!” the police department posted on Twitter.

The purpose of the checkpoints is to eliminate collisions and unsafe driving practices – including speeding, DUI, distracted driving seat belt use and proper stopping.

Deputies will be patrolling several Lexington County roads, including:

  • Berryhill Road
  • Dover Court
  • Goldie Road
  • Jim Spence Road
  • Pelion Road
  • Nursery Hill Road
  • Rawls Road
  • Sandbar Road
  • Sweetberry Lane
  • W. Hospital Drive

All drivers who enter a checkpoint will be stopped and checked for a valid drivers license, vehicle registration, and insurance requirements. They will also be checked for possible impairment, seat belt use, proper child restraint use and any other possible violations that might be visible to officers.

