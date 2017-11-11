Traffic check points planned on several Midlands roads, to make it a ‘safe’ weekend

Drivers in Lexington County will see an added law enforcement presence this weekend.
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is conducting public safety checkpoints to help maintain safe roads.
“We hope your weekend is going well. We’re patrolling these roads in an effort to make sure it’s a safe one,” the police department posted on Twitter.
The purpose of the checkpoints is to eliminate collisions and unsafe driving practices – including speeding, DUI, distracted driving seat belt use and proper stopping.
Deputies will be patrolling several Lexington County roads, including:
- Beechcreek Road
- Highway 6
- Kitti Wake Drive
- Old Dunbar Road
- Old Lexington Road
- Pilgrim Church Road
- Pooles Mill Road
- Swamp Rabbit Road
- Westlawn Road
- Woodtrail Drive
All drivers who enter a checkpoint will be stopped and checked for a valid drivers license, vehicle registration, and insurance requirements. They will also be checked for possible impairment, seat belt use, proper child restraint use and any other possible violations that might be visible to officers.
Comments