On one of the busiest times for drivers, check points planned on these Midlands roads

A lot of people came to the Midlands for the holiday weekend and to see the South Carolina vs. Clemson football game, whijle many more will be returning home after leaving town to see family and friends.
Those drivers and more in Lexington County will see an added law enforcement presence this weekend.
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is conducting public safety checkpoints to help maintain safe roads.
“We hope you had a great holiday, now have a safe weekend,” the sheriff’s department posted on Twitter.
The purpose of the checkpoints is to eliminate collisions and unsafe driving practices – including speeding, DUI, distracted driving seat belt use and proper stopping.
Deputies will be patrolling several Lexington County roads, including:
- Augusta Road
- Augusta Highway
- Bush River Road
- Firebranch Street
- Highway 21
- Highway 321
- North Lake Drive
- Platt Springs Road
- Saint Andrews Road
- South Lake Drive
All drivers who enter a checkpoint will be stopped and checked for a valid drivers license, vehicle registration, and insurance requirements. They will also be checked for possible impairment, seat belt use, proper child restraint use and any other possible violations that might be visible to officers.
