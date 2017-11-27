Truck stuck under downtown Columbia bridge blocking traffic before evening commute

A truck is stuck under a bridge in downtown Columbia, blocking traffic Monday afternoon.
Around 2:45 p.m., an Enterprise rental truck got stuck under the Whaley Street bridge, located near the Addams University Bookstore shopping plaza and Aspyre at Assembly Station.
The box truck was apparently too tall to fit beneath the bridge’s 12-foot-2 maximum height limit. A sign with the height limit is posted above the stuck vehicle, but the driver apparently proceeded in spite of the warning.
The Whaley Street bridge is a popular turn off for drivers looking to avoid trains on Assembly Street.
If the truck remains lodged under the bridge during the evening commute, it could cause significant traffic issues in downtown Columbia.
A towing company is attempting to remove the truck, according to Columbia Police Department public information liaison Jennifer Timmons. The towing company is deflating the truck’s tires in an effort to reduce its height.
Timmons said the truck hasn’t caused major traffic issues and the Columbia Police Department is on the scene to help the flow of traffic until the truck is removed.
