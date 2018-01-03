Large section of I-95 closed by Department of Public Safety

More Videos

Trains in Columbia making too much noise? 2:17

Trains in Columbia making too much noise?

Pause
Building fire on Percival Road 0:21

Building fire on Percival Road

Will SC power customers get their money back after SCANA sale? 1:07

Will SC power customers get their money back after SCANA sale?

What USC said about Bryan McClendon, offense in bowl game 1:25

What USC said about Bryan McClendon, offense in bowl game

Look: USC target Dylan Wonnum at Under Armour game week 0:50

Look: USC target Dylan Wonnum at Under Armour game week

Kershaw sheriff’s office show nighttime car chase ending in river plunge 1:28

Kershaw sheriff’s office show nighttime car chase ending in river plunge

Outback Bowl win sweet for Bryan McClendon 0:34

Outback Bowl win sweet for Bryan McClendon

Look: USC signee Hank Manos at Under Armour game week 0:57

Look: USC signee Hank Manos at Under Armour game week

Emotional Christian Wilkins recaps Clemson’s loss to Alabama 2:27

Emotional Christian Wilkins recaps Clemson’s loss to Alabama

Top photos of the South Carolina win over Michigan 1:30

Top photos of the South Carolina win over Michigan

  • Commute nightmare: Snow, ice bring I-95 traffic to a standstill Wednesday evening

    Traffic on southbound I-95 outside of Hardeeville was hardly moving just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday after a winter storm dropped a few inches of snow and some ice over the Lowcountry and portions of southeast Georgia.

Traffic on southbound I-95 outside of Hardeeville was hardly moving just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday after a winter storm dropped a few inches of snow and some ice over the Lowcountry and portions of southeast Georgia. Caitlin Turner cturner@islandpacket.com
Traffic on southbound I-95 outside of Hardeeville was hardly moving just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday after a winter storm dropped a few inches of snow and some ice over the Lowcountry and portions of southeast Georgia. Caitlin Turner cturner@islandpacket.com

Traffic

Large section of I-95 closed by Department of Public Safety

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

January 03, 2018 09:49 PM

Drivers have been warned to stay off the roads Wednesday night if at all possible. That’s because of the after effects of the winter storm that dumped snow and frozen ice across South Carolina, which has made many roads treacherous.

The Department of Public Safety has taken the warning a step further.

Drivers have been told to avoid a large section of I-95 because of heavy ice on the road.

Both the northbound and southbound lanes have been closed on I-95, from the Georgia state line to the 74 mile marker in South Carolina, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

No word has been given on when the interstate might be reopened, or if it will be available for commuters in the morning.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Related stories from The State in Columbia SC

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Trains in Columbia making too much noise? 2:17

Trains in Columbia making too much noise?

Pause
Building fire on Percival Road 0:21

Building fire on Percival Road

Will SC power customers get their money back after SCANA sale? 1:07

Will SC power customers get their money back after SCANA sale?

What USC said about Bryan McClendon, offense in bowl game 1:25

What USC said about Bryan McClendon, offense in bowl game

Look: USC target Dylan Wonnum at Under Armour game week 0:50

Look: USC target Dylan Wonnum at Under Armour game week

Kershaw sheriff’s office show nighttime car chase ending in river plunge 1:28

Kershaw sheriff’s office show nighttime car chase ending in river plunge

Outback Bowl win sweet for Bryan McClendon 0:34

Outback Bowl win sweet for Bryan McClendon

Look: USC signee Hank Manos at Under Armour game week 0:57

Look: USC signee Hank Manos at Under Armour game week

Emotional Christian Wilkins recaps Clemson’s loss to Alabama 2:27

Emotional Christian Wilkins recaps Clemson’s loss to Alabama

Top photos of the South Carolina win over Michigan 1:30

Top photos of the South Carolina win over Michigan

  • Trains in Columbia making too much noise?

    For decades, Columbians have fallen asleep, abruptly awoken, halted mid-conversation and plugged their ears to the sound of CSX and Norfolk Southern train horns at all hours of the day and night. The city is assembling an 11-person committee to consider establishing “quiet zones” to keep trains from sounding their horns at every street crossing. Read more here: http://www.thestate.com/news/local/article147738034.html#storylink=cpy

Trains in Columbia making too much noise?

View More Video