Large section of I-95 closed by Department of Public Safety

Drivers have been warned to stay off the roads Wednesday night if at all possible. That’s because of the after effects of the winter storm that dumped snow and frozen ice across South Carolina, which has made many roads treacherous.

The Department of Public Safety has taken the warning a step further.

Drivers have been told to avoid a large section of I-95 because of heavy ice on the road.

Both the northbound and southbound lanes have been closed on I-95, from the Georgia state line to the 74 mile marker in South Carolina, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

No word has been given on when the interstate might be reopened, or if it will be available for commuters in the morning.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.