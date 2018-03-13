One dead, two others seriously injured after Lexington County vehicle crash

One person died, and two others suffered serious injuries following a single-vehicle crash Tuesday in Lexington County.
The collision occurred just before 5:30 p.m. on Glenn Road, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. David Jones.
The driver of a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe was killed when the SUV went off the right side of the road, and the driver over corrected sending the Chevy off the left side of the road, where it struck a utility pole, Jones said.
The driver was wearing a seat belt, but was declared dead at the scene, according to Jones.
Two other occupants of the Tahoe were taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, Jones reported. There is no other word on their condition.
The incident remains under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol.
