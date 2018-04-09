Pedestrian killed on interstate at night, closing major Midlands road for hours

A large stretch of an interstate was closed Sunday night after a pedestrian was killed.
All lanes of traffic on I-26 westbound were closed after a person attempted to walk across the interstate after dark, and was struck by multiple vehicles.
The incident occurred shortly after 9:30 p.m. near the 110 mile marker, according to Lance Cpl. Matt Southern of the South Carolina Highway Patrol. That mile marker is a short distance from the busy exit at Sunset Boulevard.
The road was not reopened until 1:15 a.m., according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.
The pedestrian attempted to cross the interstate, but was hit by three vehicles, Southern reported. The pedestrian died on the scene of the incident.
The driver of a 2016 Jeep was in the middle lane of I-26 when he struck the pedestrian. Two vehicles behind him in the middle lane, a 2017 Hyundai and a 2008 Kia, also hit the pedestrian in that order.
Including the drivers, there was one passenger in the Hyundai and there were two passengers in the Kia. Along with the driver of the Jeep, no injuries were reported from the occupants of the vehicles, and Southern said all were wearing seat belts at the time of the deadly collisions.
The identity of the pedestrian will be released by the Lexington County Coroner's Office after they have notified the family. An official cause of death will be determined after the coroner performs an autopsy.
The S.C. Highway Patrol continues to investigate the deadly incident.
