Columbia man killed trying to walk across I-26 at night

Two days after a man was hit by three cars while trying to cross I-26 in Lexington County was identified, according to a statement from coroner Margaret Fisher.
Jeffrey Ronald Rivers, 56, of Columbia, died at the scene of the crash from injuries he got by getting hit by multiple vehicles, according to the statement.
Rivers was trying to cross I-26's westbound lane near the Sunset Boulevard exit at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Lance Cpl. Matt Southern of the South Carolina Highway Patrol said. He was hit by three cars in the middle lane.
The drivers and passengers of the vehicles were not injured, Southern said.
I-26 was closed after the accident, and didn't reopen until about 1:15 a.m., according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.
Highway patrol is investigating the deadly crash.
