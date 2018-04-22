Traffic on major SC highway comes to a stop after fatal collision

A fatal collision on a major highway has stranded thousands of motorists in South Carolina as traffic has come to a complete halt.
There was a fatal two-vehicle collision at 2:15 p.m. on I-26 in Laurens County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The incident, which occurred near the 59-mile marker, near Clinton, had closed all eastbound lanes of traffic on the interstate between Spartanburg and Columbia. Much of the traffic, which was coming through Greenville, began to slowly move around 4:30 p.m. when one lane was reopened, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.
A 2001 Chevrolet SUV collided with a 1997 Jeep Wrangler as both were heading east on I-26, according to the highway patrol.
The Jeep overturned and the driver was ejected, suffering a fatal injury, according to the highway patrol.
It isn't known if the driver of the Jeep was wearing a seat belt, but the driver of the Chevy was wearing her seat belt and reported no injuries in the collision, highway patrol reported.
Because of the collision, traffic is being rerouted off SC-66 and onto US-76 in Joanna to SC-121 in Newberry, according to the Newberry County Sheriff's Office, which warned drivers that traffic is expected to be extremely heavy.
One driver reported that the highway had turned into a "parking lot, literally, as drivers are getting out of their cars, hanging out, walking pets etc."
There is no word on how long it will take for the roadway to be fully reopened.
The collision remains under investigation by the highway patrol.
