Person lying on SC highway was run over and killed, police say

A person who was lying down on a South Carolina highway was killed when struck by a car early Sunday morning.
The incident occurred just after 5:30 a.m. on a Sumter County stretch of SC-53, also known as Narrow Paved Road, according to Lance Cpl. Matt Southern of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The driver of a 2012 Toyota Camry was heading north on SC-53, while the pedestrian was lying in the northbound lane of the road, Southern said.
The person in the road was wearing "all dark clothing," according to Southern, who said because of that the driver "was unable to see the pedestrian."
The pedestrian's identity will not be released until the Sumter County Coroner's Office has contacted the next of kin.
The driver of the Toyota was wearing a seat belt and was not injured in the collision, Southern said.
The incident remains under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol.
